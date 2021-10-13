Sorry, an error occurred.
A rib injury will keep Arizona Cardinals center Rodney Hudson out of Sunday's game at Cleveland.
The three-time Pro Bowl selection sustained the injury in last Sunday's 17-10 defeat of the San Francisco 49ers.
Hudson, 32, started the first five games in his first season with the Cardinals, who acquired him in a March 2021 trade the Las Vegas Raiders.
He has started 132 of his 148 career games with the Cardinals, Raiders (2015-20) and Kansas City Chiefs (2011-14), who drafted him in the second round in 2011.
Max Garcia, 29, is listed behind Hudson on the depth chart and would be the likely starter when the unbeaten Cardinals (5-0) face the Browns (3-2).
--Field Level Media
