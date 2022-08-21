wire Cardinals beat Diamondbacks for 7th straight win Field Level Media Aug 21, 2022 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nolan Arenado drove in three runs as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Sunday in Phoenix for their seventh consecutive victory.Jake Woodford (2-0), the third of five Cardinals pitchers, earned the victory. Giovanny Gallegos closed out the ninth for his 12th save.Cardinals starting pitcher Jose Quintana lasted just 2 2/3 innings. He allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits and three walks.St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol was ejected in the third inning for protesting ball-and-strike calls by umpire C.B. Bucknor.Starting pitcher Merrill Kelly allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings for the Diamondbacks, who lost for the fifth time in seven games. Kelly struck out six batters and walked three.Reliever Joe Mantiply (1-4) took the loss.The Cardinals broke out to a 3-0 first-inning lead. Lars Nootbaar hit a leadoff homer, then singles by Brendan Donovan, Paul Goldschmidt and Arenado produced another run.The third run scored on Nolan Gorman's double-play grounder. The Diamondbacks tied the game 3-3 in the second inning. Stone Garrett hit a leadoff single, Josh Rojas walked and Jake McCarthy hit a one-out RBI single.Carson Kelly walked with two outs to load the bases. Emmanuel Rivera hit an infield single to drive in one run and Donovan's throwing error from third base allowed another run to score.Arizona took a 4-3 lead in the third inning. Christian Walker hit a leadoff single and Garrett reached on catcher's interference. With two outs, Jordan Luplow hit an RBI single.The Cardinals surged ahead 5-4 in the seventh inning. Andrew Knizner hit a leadoff single and Albert Pujols hit a one-out, pinch-hit single off Mantiply.Kevin Ginkel relieved Mantiply and hit Goldschmidt to load the bases before allowing Arenado's two-run base hit.The Cardinals made it 6-4 in the eighth inning on walks to Knizner and Nootbaar and Tommy Edman's RBI single.--Field Level Media Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Read Kickoff '22 Now View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Train blocks crossings off Marietta Square Kennesaw hosts 21st annual Pigs and Peaches festival Police: Marietta woman left dog in hot car, causing its death Reptile enthusiasts congregate at Cobb Civic Center California woman arrested for setting fires in Kennesaw home
