St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright will be activated Sunday to start against the San Francisco Giants, manager Oliver Marmol told reporters on Saturday.
Wainwright was placed on the COVID-19 list on May 6 due to close contact with a team staffer who tested positive. Wainwright spent a week in quarantine before being around the team on Friday.
The 40-year-old Wainwright said he experience no symptoms. It was the second time this year Wainwright has dealt with COVID-19. He contracted the virus in January and said he had three days of flu-like symptoms, two days of extreme exhaustion and lost his sense to smell ... which he says still has not returned.
Wainwright is 3-3 with a 3.18 ERA in six starts this season. He was superb in his last outing on May 4 when he tossed seven shutout innings of one-hit ball in a 10-0 win over the Kansas City Royals.
A three-time All-Star, Wainwright is 187-108 with a 3.35 ERA in 431 appearances (364 starts) since reaching the majors with the Cardinals in 2005.
St. Louis also activated right-hander Drew VerHagen (hip) from the 10-day injured list and optioned left-hander Packy Naughton to Triple-A Memphis.
VerHagen, 31, had a 5.79 ERA in three relief appearances before being injured. He also had a bout with COVID-19, which delayed his return.
Naughton, 26, was 0-1 with a 3.52 ERA over 7 2/3 innings in one start and four relief appearances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.