The Arizona Cardinals activated Larry Fitzgerald from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday after playing the past two games without their mainstay wide receiver.
Fitzgerald, 37, tested positive for the coronavirus and was put on the list Nov. 26. He missed the Cardinals' games against the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, both losses.
The Cardinals (6-6) hope to have him back on the field Sunday in a must-win game on the road against the resurgent New York Giants (5-7), winners of four in a row.
Fitzgerald has 43 catches for 336 yards on the season without a touchdown. He has 120 TDs in his 17-year career, all with the Cardinals.
--Field Level Media
