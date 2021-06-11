The St. Louis Cardinals activated shortstop Paul DeJong from the injured list prior to Friday's road game against the Chicago Cubs.
DeJong had been sidelined since May 12 due to a non-displaced left rib fracture.
He was batting eighth in Friday's game.
DeJong told reporters he will wear padding under his jersey to protect his left side.
The 27-year-old had seven homers and 17 RBIs in 35 games but was batting just .175 prior to the injury.
DeJong was an All-Star in 2019 when he established career bests of 30 homers, 78 RBIs and 159 games played. He batted .233.
St. Louis optioned first baseman John Nogowski to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday to open a roster spot. Nogowski was just 1-for-18 (.056) in 19 games for the Cardinals.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.