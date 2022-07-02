The St. Louis Cardinals activated right-hander Jordan Hicks from the 15-day injured list and called up left-hander Matthew Liberatore to start Saturday night's game in Philadelphia.

The Cardinals also optioned Jake Woodford to Triple-A Memphis and designated fellow right-hander Nick Wittgren for assignment.

Hicks, 25, landed on the IL on May 25 with a right forearm flexor. He is 1-4 with a 5.02 ERA in nine games (seven starts) this season.

Liberatore, 22, is the No. 2 prospect in the St. Louis system. He is 2-1 with a 4.00 ERA in four starts for the Cardinals this season and has yet to face the Phillies.

Woodford, 25, is 1-0 with a 3.05 ERA in 11 appearances out of the St. Louis bullpen.

Wittgren, 31, went 1-0 with a 5.90 ERA in a team-leading 29 appearances this season.

--Field Level Media

