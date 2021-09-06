The St. Louis Cardinals activated left-handed pitcher Andrew Miller from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Miller, 36, was placed on the inured list on Aug. 28 with a blister in his left toe.
The two-time All-Star has a 4.94 ERA in 34 appearances this season.
St. Louis entered Monday's play three games behind the San Diego Padres for the second wild-card spot in the National League.
To make room for Miller, the Cardinals designated righty Brandon Dickson for assignment.
Dickson, 36, made his first major league appearance in nine years on Sept. 1. He pitched in two games, giving up three runs in two innings.
--Field Level Media
