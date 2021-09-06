The St. Louis Cardinals activated left-handed pitcher Andrew Miller from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Miller, 36, was placed on the inured list on Aug. 28 with a blister in his left toe.

The two-time All-Star has a 4.94 ERA in 34 appearances this season.

St. Louis entered Monday's play three games behind the San Diego Padres for the second wild-card spot in the National League.

To make room for Miller, the Cardinals designated righty Brandon Dickson for assignment.

Dickson, 36, made his first major league appearance in nine years on Sept. 1. He pitched in two games, giving up three runs in two innings.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.