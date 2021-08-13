St. Louis Cardinals pitchers swapped places on the active roster Friday, as right-hander Jack Flaherty was activated from the 60-day injured list and lefty Wade LeBlanc was placed on the 10-day IL with a left elbow injury.
Flaherty last pitched May 31 for St. Louis before a left oblique strain required a move to the IL. In 11 starts, the 25-year-old was 8-1 with a 2.90 ERA and 67 strikeouts over 62 innings.
Flaherty was scheduled to start the Cardinals' game Friday at the Kansas City Royals.
LeBlanc, 37, is 0-1 with a 3.61 ERA in 12 games (eight starts) since signing with the Cardinals as a free agent in June.
The 13-year veteran is on his ninth MLB team and has a lifetime ERA of 4.54.
--Field Level Media
