The St. Louis Cardinals acquired left-handed reliever Anthony Misiewicz from the Kansas City Royals for cash considerations on Wednesday.
Misiewicz, 28, pitched for the Royals and Seattle Mariners in 2022 and was a combined 1-2 with a 4.34 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 29 innings spread over 32 relief appearances.
He pitched in 119 games with Seattle (2020-22) and Kansas City (2022) and tallied a 6-9 record, 4.43 ERA and 105 strikeouts 103 2/3 innings.
His 119 appearances rank seventh in the American League over the past three seasons, and he is fifth in holds with 32.
To make room on the roster for Misiewicz, the Cardinals designated right-handed pitcher James Naile for assignment.
Naile, 30, made his major league debut in 2022 and had an ERA of 5.00 in seven appearances (nine innings).
--Field Level Media
