St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado left Wednesday's matinee against the Cleveland Indians after getting hit in the elbow on a pitch from Zach Plesac.
Arenado was hit near the right elbow in the top of the fifth. He took his base but didn't come out for the bottom of the fifth. He was replaced in the lineup by Edmundo Sosa.
The Cardinals are calling it a right forearm contusion.
Arenado was a 1-for-1 with a walk when he was plunked.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.