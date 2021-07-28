St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado left Wednesday's matinee against the Cleveland Indians after getting hit in the elbow on a pitch from Zach Plesac.

Arenado was hit near the right elbow in the top of the fifth. He took his base but didn't come out for the bottom of the fifth. He was replaced in the lineup by Edmundo Sosa.

The Cardinals are calling it a right forearm contusion.

Arenado was a 1-for-1 with a walk when he was plunked.

