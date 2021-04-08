St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was a late scratch from Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers for precautionary reasons due to lower-back tightness.
Matt Carpenter started at first base in his place.
Goldschmidt is batting .308/.357/.385 in six games with six runs scored and two RBIs. He's still looking for his first home run.
--Field Level Media
