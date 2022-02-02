Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson and Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault will make their respective All-Star Game debuts this weekend.

Wilson was added to the Metropolitan Division roster in place of Capitals teammate Alex Ovechkin, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux will serve as the Metropolitan Division's captain in place of Ovechkin.

Marchessault will represent the Golden Knights at the All-Star Game in Las Vegas. The NHL All-Star Skills will take place on Friday, while the All-Star Game itself is Saturday.

Wilson, 27, has 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 42 games this season.

Marchessault, 31, has 32 points (20 goals, 12 assists) in 41 games.

--Field Level Media

