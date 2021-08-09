The Washington Capitals re-signed goaltender Ilya Samsonov to a one-year, $2 million contract on Monday.

Samsonov, 24, posted a record of 13-4-1 with two shutouts, a 2.69 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage in 19 games last season.

He went 0-3 during the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 2.99 GAA and .899 save percentage.

Samsonov was 16-6-2 with a shutout, a 2.55 GAA and a .913 save percentage during his rookie season in 2019-20.

The Capitals selected the Russian with their first-round pick (22nd overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

--Field Level Media

