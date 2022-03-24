The NHL fined Washington Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway $2,000 on Thursday for diving/embellishment.

Players are issued a warning for their first violation of NHL Rule 64. A second citation triggers a $2,000 fine, with further transgressions escalating the dollar amount.

Hathaway received a warning in the Capitals' Feb. 24 game against the host New York Rangers.

His second offense came at 14:49 of the third period during a March 18 win at Carolina. Hurricanes forward Vincent Trocheck received a minor penalty for interference on the play.

Hathaway, 30, has a career-high 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) through 60 games this season. He has 95 points (41 goals, 54 assists) in 357 career games with the Calgary Flames and Capitals.

--Field Level Media

