Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is taking a leave of absence to attend to a family matter and the health of a loved one, the team announced Tuesday.
General manager Brian MacLellan and head coach Peter Laviolette confirmed the superstar forward will be out for at least the rest of this week. Laviolette added the team does not expect Ovechkin back "in the foreseeable future." Specific details were not disclosed.
"Listen, it's tough sometimes," Laviolette said. "Life is tough and when it comes to family and parents, that's what matters. He's gonna go deal with some things right now and we support him."
Ovechkin, 37, addressed the team before departing on Tuesday morning. It wasn't clear whether he would return to Russia, where his parents and other family members live.
He has 54 points (32 goals, 22 assists) in 54 games this season. With 812 career goals, the three-time Hart Trophy winner trails only Wayne Gretzky (894) on the NHL's career chart.
The Capitals recalled forward Joe Snively from the AHL's Hershey Bears in a corresponding move. He has one assist in six games this season with Washington.
The Capitals currently hold the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. They are just one point ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins and two points clear of the Florida Panthers and New York Islanders heading into Tuesday's game against the visiting Carolina Hurricanes.
