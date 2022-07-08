The New Jersey Devils acquired goaltender Vitek Vanecek from the Washington Capitals on Friday.

The Devils also received a second-round pick (46th overall) in Friday's draft, with the Capitals receiving the 37th and 70th picks in exchange.

Vanecek, 26, was 20-12-6 with four shutouts, a 2.67 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage in 42 games (39 starts) with Washington in 2021-22.

A second-round pick by the Capitals in 2014, the Czech Republic native owns a 41-22-10 career record with six shutouts, a 2.68 GAA and a .908 save percentage.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription