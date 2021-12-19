Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie will miss Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Kings after entering the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

He joins teammates Garnet Hathaway, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nicklas Backstrom in the health and safety protocols.

Oshie, who turns 35 on Thursday, missed almost all of November with a lower-body injury. He has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 14 games.

Oshie has 621 career points (264 goals, 357 assists) in 870 games with the St. Louis Blues (2008-15) and Capitals.

Also on Sunday, the Capitals recalled forward Joe Snively from Hershey of the American Hockey League.

--Field Level Media

