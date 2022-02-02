Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekend's All-Star Game in Las Vegas.

Ovechkin, 36, also will sit out Wednesday night's contest against the visiting Edmonton Oilers, the Caps' final game before the break.

A three-time Hart Trophy recipient, Ovechkin is a 12-time All-Star.

Ovechkin entered Wednesday fifth in the NHL with 58 points (29 goals, 29 assists) in 46 games. He went without a point on five shots in Tuesday night's 4-3 overtime win over Pittsburgh.

The Capitals enter play Wednesday in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division with a 25-12-9 record. They have won two consecutive games.

--Field Level Media

