Washington Capitals superstar captain Alex Ovechkin will be a game-time decision against the visiting New York Islanders on Tuesday.
Ovechkin didn't participate in Tuesday's morning skate and remains day-to-day after sustaining an upper-body injury that forced him out in the third period of Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Capitals have clinched a playoff spot, but they are fighting for a better seed.
The Capitals (44-23-12, 100 points) are one point behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for third place in the Metropolitan Division. In the wild-card race, they are three points behind the Boston Bruins for the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.
Washington has three games remaining: a home-and-away series with the Islanders on Tuesday and Thursday and the finale on Friday at the New York Rangers.
The injury occurred on a breakaway two minutes into the third period against the Maple Leafs. Ovechkin lost his footing after tripping over Toronto goalie Erik Kallgren's stick. Ovechkin went shoulder-first into the boards and left the game.
Ovechkin, who has 50 goals this season, has missed two games in 2021-22, both due to COVID-19 in February.
The 36-year-old is currently 21 goals behind Gordie Howe (801) for second all-time. Wayne Gretzky (894) is the all-time leader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.