Nic Dowd scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the visiting Washington Capitals defeated the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Monday.
Dowd gave the Capitals a 3-2 lead at 7:13 of the final period when he received a drop pass from Aliaksei Protas on the rush and beat Stuart Skinner from the slot.
Lars Eller and T.J. Oshie also scored for the Capitals, who improved to 2-2-1 on their season-high, six-game road trip. Charlie Lindgren made 28 saves for the win.
Connor McDavid scored in his fifth straight game and Brett Kulak also scored for the Oilers, who had won four of their previous five games. Skinner made 47 saves, including 22 in the first period.
McDavid has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in a six-game point streak.
Skinner was stellar during a first-period Washington power play, making a series of saves including a right-pad stop on Oshie's point-blank rebound attempt.
Washington outshot Edmonton 22-12 in the first period.
Kulak gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 1:44 of the second period with a slap shot from the center point through traffic off a pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.
Eller tied the score 1-1 at 7:25 of the second. Washington's Sonny Milano tipped Leon Draisaitl's pass attempt to Eller, who deked around Skinner and slid the puck in.
McDavid gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead with a short-handed breakaway goal at 15:25 of the second after he intercepted John Carlson's pass at the Edmonton blue line.
Oshie tied it 2-2 on the same power play, finishing off a pretty passing sequence by scoring from in front of Skinner at 16:55 off a pass from Dylan Strome behind the end line.
Skinner stopped Protas on a breakaway early in the third period, and moments later Lindgren made a save against Brad Malone on a two-on-one.
Lindgren made several more strong saves in the second half of the third period.
--Field Level Media
