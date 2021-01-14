The Washington Capitals signed goaltender Craig Anderson to a one-year, $700,000 contract Thursday.
The 39-year-old veteran will be assigned to the Capitals' taxi squad, according to the announcement from general manager Brian MacLellan.
Anderson signed a professional tryout agreement with the team on Dec. 27, about two weeks after the Capitals lost Henrik Lundqvist for the season due to a heart condition.
The winningest goaltender in Ottawa Senators history, Anderson was not offered a contract with the Senators for 2021-22 after going 11-17-2 with a 3.25 goals-against average and .902 save percentage in 34 games (31 starts) last season.
He has a career 289-251-69 record with 42 shutouts with the Chicago Blackhawks (2002-06), Florida Panthers (2006-09), Avalanche (2009-11) and Senators. He is Ottawa's all-time leader for goaltenders in games (435), starts (422), wins (202) and save percentage (.914).
The Capitals open the season Thursday night in Buffalo with the first of back-to-back games against the Sabres. Ilya Samsonov gets the start in net for Washington, with 25-year-old rookie Vitek Vanecek as the backup goaltender.
--Field Level Media
