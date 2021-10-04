The Washington Capitals signed defenseman Vincent Iorio to a three-year, $2.6 million entry-level contract.

The deal announced Monday by general manager Brian MacLellan carries an average annual value of $875,833.

Iorio, 18, was a second-round pick by the Capitals in the 2021 NHL Draft.

The British Columbia native played in one preseason game on Sept. 29 against the New Jersey Devils before being assigned to the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings.

--Field Level Media

