The Washington Capitals reached a deal with forward Shane Gersich on a one-year, two-way contract.
The 24-year-old Minnesota native has played in just three NHL games, all in the 2017-18 season for the Capitals. In 33 games with the AHL's Hershey Bears this past season, the fifth-round draft pick by Washington in 2014 had six goals and eight assists.
Gersich had one assist in his three NHL regular-season games. He also played in two playoff games in 2018 as the Capitals went on a Stanley Cup title.
