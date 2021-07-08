The Washington Capitals re-signed forward Beck Malenstyn on Thursday to a one-year, two-way contract with a $750,000 NHL cap hit for the 2021-22 season.
The 23-year-old British Columbia native missed the entire 2020-21 season after undergoing surgery to repair his Achilles tendon.
Malenstyn made his NHL debut with the Capitals on Nov. 20, 2019, against the New York Rangers and played three games for Washington during the 2019-20 season. He had four shots and no points.
A fifth-round draft pick by the Caps in 2016, Malenstyn has registered 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists) in 120 career games with the AHL's Hersey Bears.
--Field Level Media
