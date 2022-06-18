Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent left hip resurfacing surgery on Friday, the team revealed on Saturday.

The Capitals said Backstrom underwent the surgery in Belgium.

The team said the 34-year-old Backstrom will immediately "begin his rehabilitation and lengthy recovery process."

Backstrom missed the first two months of this season due to troubles with the hip. He also had surgery on the hip in 2015.

Backstrom had 31 points (six goals, 25 assists) in 47 games this season.

He has 1,011 points (264 goals, 747 assists) in 1,058 career games since the Capitals selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2006 NHL Draft. Backstrom was an All-Star in the 2015-16 season.

Backstrom has three seasons remaining on a five-year, $46 million contract.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In