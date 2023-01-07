Washington Capitals forwards Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson will make their respective season debuts on Sunday against the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets, the team announced.
Backstrom, 35, has been sidelined since undergoing offseason left hip resurfacing surgery on June 17.
Wilson, 28, underwent surgery to reconstruct his left ACL in May. He sustained the injury in Game 1 of the Capitals' first-round playoff series against Florida on May 3.
Backstrom missed the first two months of last season due to troubles with the hip. He also had surgery on the hip in 2015.
The Swede recorded 31 points (six goals, 25 assists) in 47 games in 2021-22.
Backstrom has 1,011 points (264 goals, 747 assists) in 1,058 career games since the Capitals selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2006 NHL Draft.
Wilson was Washington's fourth-leading scorer during the regular season in 2021-22 with 52 points (24 goals, 28 assists) in 78 games.
The pesky Wilson has 273 points (115 goals, 158 assists) in 647 career games since being selected by the Capitals with the 16th overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft.
