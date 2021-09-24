The Washington Capitals became the first NHL team to sign a deal in the league's jersey advertising program, inking a deal Friday with Caesars Entertainment Inc.
Terms of the agreement, which takes effect with the 2022-23 season, were not announced.
Under the deal, the Caesars Sportsbook logo will be sewn onto Capitals home and third jerseys and displayed during home games played at Capital One Arena. The NHL program authorized patches of 3 inches by 3.5 inches.
The patch deal follows the opening of the Caesars Sportsbook at the arena in May. The new agreement also allows for a Caesars hospitality space and VIP seating at Capital One Arena.
The league's jersey program permits up to two jersey sponsors per team, with one sponsor on the home sweaters and another on road jerseys. The Capitals said they will announce the away jersey sponsor later.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.