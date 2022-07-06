Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom intends to play next season after undergoing hip surgery last month, general manager Brian MacLellan said Wednesday.
MacLellan said there is no timeline for Backstrom's return
Backstrom, 34, has three seasons remaining on a five-year, $46 million contract. The cap hit is $9.2 million, per Spotrac.
"The anticipation is Nick's coming back at some point, so it's not that you can use that space," MacLellan said. "We're going to look to fill it from within first and then go from there after that."
Backstrom underwent left hip resurfacing surgery on June 17, with the team declaring at the time that he would "begin his rehabilitation and lengthy recovery process."
The 34-year-old Swede missed the first two months of this past season due to troubles with the hip. He also had surgery on the hip in 2015.
Backstrom recorded 31 points (six goals, 25 assists) in 47 games in 2021-22.
He has 1,011 points (264 goals, 747 assists) in 1,058 career games since the Capitals selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2006 NHL Draft.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.