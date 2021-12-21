The NHL suspended Tuesday night's game between the Washington Capitals and host Philadelphia Flyers due to COVID-19 issues affecting the Capitals.

No makeup date has been established.

The Capitals have several key players in the health and safety protocols, including forwards Evgeny Kuznetsov, Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie.

The NHL on Monday announced a leaguewide pause that postponed all NHL games scheduled for Wednesday through Saturday.

Washington's next scheduled game is Dec. 27 at home against the Ottawa Senators. Philadelphia is scheduled to return to the ice on Dec. 29 against the host Seattle Kraken.

--Field Level Media

