Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson underwent surgery to reconstruct his left torn ACL.

The Capitals said Wednesday that Wilson, who had the surgery Tuesday, is expected to miss 6-to-8 months. That would put Wilson out for roughly the first month of the 2022-23 season, at least.

Wilson suffered the injury in Game 1 of the Caps' first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against Florida on May 3 after a hit from Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar.

Wilson recorded just 1:31 time on ice before getting injured. He scored the game's first goal at 3:47 of the first in the Caps' 4-2 win. However, the Panthers went on to win the series, 4-2.

Wilson, 28, was the Capitals' fourth-leading scorer during the regular season with 52 points (24 goals, 28 assists).

Wilson has 273 points (115 goals, 158 assists) in 647 games over nine seasons with Washington since being drafted in the first round (16th overall) in 2012.

--Field Level Media

