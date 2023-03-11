Washington Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk signed a three-year, $9 million contract extension on Saturday.
The 31-year-old veteran has recorded career-high totals in goals (seven) and points (19) in 66 games this season. He also has a team-leading plus-12 rating and NHL-best 146 blocked shots.
Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2014, van Riemsdyk helped the Chicago Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 2015.
He has totaled 108 points (24 goals, 84 assists) in 522 career games with the Blackhawks, Carolina Hurricanes and Capitals.
--Field Level Media
