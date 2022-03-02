Washington Capitals forward Carl Hagelin will be sidelined indefinitely after undergoing surgery for an eye injury, the team announced Wednesday.
Hagelin sustained the injury when a stick struck him during a drill in practice on Tuesday. He did not participate in practice on Wednesday.
"It's a serious eye injury," Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said Wednesday. "I don't know that we know the full extent of it yet. He has a meeting here this afternoon with a different eye doctor. He had surgery on it last night, and it's to be determined what the next steps are here for him.
"The vision part is the biggest concern. We were really worried last night. I don't know, it's sort of positive news that the examination went in the right direction. But it's still to be determined on what the next steps are and what effect it'll have on him."
Capitals coach Peter Laviolette expressed concern for the health of Hagelin.
"I think any time you have an eye injury, there's a concern," Laviolette said. "First and foremost there's a concern for him and just his well-being. It's unfortunate when something like that happens. And then secondly with regard to our team, he's certainly a player that we're going to miss. He's counted on for a lot of different roles."
Hagelin, 33, has recorded 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 53 games this season.
A two-time Stanley Cup winner, Hagelin has 296 points (110 goals, 186 assists) in 713 career games with the New York Rangers, Anaheim Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Los Angeles Kings and Capitals.
