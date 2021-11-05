Sorry, an error occurred.
Washington Capitals forward Anthony Mantha underwent shoulder surgery on Friday and is out indefinitely.
The Capitals recalled forward Aliaksei Protas from Hershey of the American Hockey League to take the spot of Mantha, who was placed on injured reserve.
Mantha, 27, was injured during the second period of Washington's 5-4 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday.
He has recorded six points (two goals, four assists) in 10 games this season.
Mantha has 208 points (101 goals, 107 assists) in 326 career games with the Detroit Red Wings and Capitals. He was selected by the Red Wings with the 20th overall pick of the 2013 NHL Draft.
Protas, 20, logged 3:53 of ice time in his NHL debut on Monday in Washington's 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. He had four points (one goal, three assists) in six games with Hershey this season.
--Field Level Media
