The NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators and the NBA's Toronto Raptors can boost spectator capacity to 50 percent starting Thursday, Ontario provincial officials announced Monday.

Full capacity at indoor venues is scheduled for March 14 but could be moved up to March 1 if COVID-19 numbers continue to decline.

A limit of 500 fans has been in place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa since Jan. 31.

The Maple Leafs host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. The Raptors' first game with increased attendance will be March 1 against the Brooklyn Nets. The Senators host the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

--Field Level Media

