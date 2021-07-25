The Vancouver Canucks placed forward Jake Virtanen on unconditional waivers Sunday for the purposes of a buyout.
Virtanen, 24, registered five goals and zero assists in 38 games in 2020-21, his sixth season with the Canucks.
The 2014 first-round pick (sixth overall) has 100 points (55 goals, 45 assists) and 219 penalty minutes in 317 games.
Virtanen signed a two-year, $5.1 million contract last October. The British Columbia native is subject to a one-third buyout because he is under 26.
According to Cap Friendly, the buyout will cost the Canucks a $50,000 cap hit in 2021-22 -- a $2.5 million savings -- and a $500,000 cap hit in 2022-23.
