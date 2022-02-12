Juho Lammikko scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period, and the Vancouver Canucks held on to defeat the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 Saturday night.
Thatcher Demko was superb in goal for Vancouver, making a career-best 51 saves. J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser each had a goal and an assist for the Canucks.
Auston Matthews and Ondrej Kase scored for the Maple Leafs, who have lost the first two games of a three-game trip.
Petr Mrazek stopped 21 shots for Toronto.
Miller scored his 17th goal of the season at 1:29 of the first period. He shot from the lower edge of the left circle high over a sprawling Mrazek, who had poke-checked the puck away from Bo Horvat.
Boeser scored his 14th goal at the six-minute mark of the period on a power play, putting home the rebound on a deflected shot from Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Pierre Engvall was serving a high-sticking penalty.
Toronto's TJ Brodie hit the post with a shot two seconds from the end of the first period.
Toronto tied the game with two quick power-play goals in the second period.
Matthews scored his 32nd goal on a power play at 12:46. After Demko stopped William Nylander's shot, John Tavares grabbed the rebound and fed Matthews, who was lurking low in the right circle. Horvat was off for high-sticking.
Kase scored his ninth goal of the season, tipping in Jason Spezza's shot at 15:41. Luke Schenn was off for tripping.
Vancouver regained the lead at 18:30 of the second period when Lammikko scored his fourth of the season on Alex Chiasson's rebound. The play developed after Nylander's turnover in the neutral zone.
Toronto had a 36-18 advantage in shots on goal after two periods.
Demko was solid in the third period under constant pressure from Toronto. He held firm when Nylander broke in and tried a backhand.
Tavares took a high-sticking penalty at 17:38 of the third, but Toronto still removed Mrazek for an extra attacker. Miller put the puck into the empty net, but a video review determined that the play was offside.
The game ended with a scramble around the Vancouver goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.