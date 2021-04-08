The Vancouver Canucks on Thursday signed forward Tanner Pearson a three-year, $9.75 million extension.
Pearson, 28, was in the final year of his contract.
"Tanner is a veteran who's won a Stanley Cup and leads by example," Canucks general manager Jim Benning said. "He plays a complete game and provides invaluable leadership experience to our core young players. We are very pleased for Tanner and his family to continue his career as a member of the Vancouver Canucks."
The Canucks are currently idle amid a COVID pause.
Pearson has 11 points (six goals, 5 assists) in 33 games this season, his third in Vancouver. He was drafted in the first round (No. 30 overall) of the 2012 draft by the Los Angeles Kings. He debuted a year later and spent five-plus seasons in Los Angeles.
He has 114 goals and 112 assists in 490 career games played.
