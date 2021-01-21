The Vancouver Canucks placed defenseman Travis Hamonic on injured reserve Thursday because of an upper-body injury.
Hamonic, 30, has two assists in five games this season. He has appeared in 642 career games across 11 seasons, tallying 37 goals and 153 assists.
The Canucks signed Hamonic to a one-year, $1.25 million deal just before the start of the season. He spent seven years with the New York Islanders and three years with the Calgary Flames before coming to Vancouver.
In a corresponding move, the Canucks recalled defenseman Brogan Rafferty from the taxi squad. Rafferty, 25, appeared in two games with Vancouver during the 2018-19 campaign.
--Field Level Media
