Vancouver Canucks forward Justin Bailey will miss the rest of the season following shoulder surgery.
Bailey, 25, had the procedure Monday. He was injured in a Feb. 11 game against the Calgary Flames when he was slammed into the boards from behind by forward Milan Lucic, who was not whistled for a penalty.
Bailey tweeted a photo of himself from the hospital.
He appeared in only three games this season and did not record a point.
A second-round pick by Buffalo in 2013, Bailey has registered nine points (five goals, four assists) in 68 games with the Sabres (2015-18), Philadelphia Flyers (2018-19) and Canucks.
