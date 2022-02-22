Tyler Motte scored 11 seconds into the game and Bo Horvat added a goal 35 seconds into the third period Monday as the Vancouver Canucks used a quick-strike offense to rally for a 5-2 victory over the visiting Seattle Kraken.
Travis Hamonic, Vasily Podkolzin and Tanner Pearson each added goals as the Canucks rebounded from a one-goal first-period deficit to win for the third time in four games.
Thatcher Demko made 25 saves for Vancouver, which improved to 3-0-0 against the Kraken this season while outscoring the expansion club by a combined 14-6. Elias Pettersson, Juho Lammikko and J.T. Miller each had two assists for the Canucks.
Jared McCann and Mark Giordano each scored first-period goals for Seattle. McCann, who played for the Canucks in his rookie season of 2015-16, scored in his 400th career game.
Chris Driedger stopped 41 shots for the Kraken, who dropped their fourth consecutive game. The Canucks took a season-high 46 shots, while the Kraken took 27.
The Canucks won the opening faceoff, with Motte dumping the puck behind the net. Lammikko delivered a centering pass from behind the goal, and Motte connected for his sixth goal of the season.
The Kraken answered quickly when McCann scored at 3:12 of the opening period. It was McCann's team-leading 21st of the season as he finished a two-on-one with Marcus Johansson with a shot from the left side of the crease.
Giordano gave Seattle a 2-1 lead with a short-handed goal at 14:26 of the opening period. His fifth tally of the season came off a nifty pass from Joonas Donskoi that was flipped over the top of the Vancouver defense from near center ice.
Hamonic got Vancouver even at 3:45 of the second period, his first of the season and his 200th career point.
Podkolzin put the Canucks on top for good with a score off a rebound from a Driedger save at 16:41 of the second. It was his eighth goal of the campaign.
Horvat's goal early in the third period, on a whirling shot from the edge of the left circle, was his 15th of the season. Pearson scored into an empty net with 1:32 remaining, his ninth.
