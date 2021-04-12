The Canucks and Blackhawks swapped forwards on Monday, with Matthew Highmore headed to Vancouver and Adam Gaudette going to Chicago.
Highmore has appeared in 24 games this season for the Blackhawks, recording two assists and six penalty minutes. In 73 regular-season games in Chicago, the 25-year-old has 10 points (four goals, six assists) and 12 penalty minutes.
He originally was signed by the Blackhawks as an undrafted free agent in March 2017.
Gaudette, 24, has seven points (four games, three assists) with the Canucks this season. He has 52 points (21 goals, 31 assists) and 67 penalty minutes since Vancouver selected him in the fifth round of the 2015 draft.
He won the 2018 Hobey Baker Award as the nation's top college player when he played with Northeastern University.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.