Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and will miss Saturday night's game against the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs.

Myers, 31, has registered nine assists and played in all 31 games this season for the Canucks, who have a six-game winning streak.

He joins forwards Tyler Motte and Juho Lammikko, defensemen Tucker Poolman, Luke Schenn and Brad Hunt, and assistant coach Jason King in the health and safety protocol.

Myers has 316 career points (86 goals, 230 assists) in 789 games with the Buffalo Sabres (2009-15), Winnipeg Jets (2015-19) and Canucks. He won the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie in 2009-10.

--Field Level Media

