The Vancouver Canucks acquired forward Jason Dickinson from the Dallas Stars on Saturday for a third-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.
The trade came shortly before the NHL froze rosters ahead of Wednesday's expansion draft for the Seattle Kraken.
Dickinson, 26, can become a restricted free agent on July 28.
He recorded 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 51 games this past season.
Dickinson has collected 63 points (25 goals, 38 assists) in 221 career games since being selected by the Stars with the 29th overall pick of the 2013 NHL Draft.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.