The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenseman Ethan Bear and minor-league forward Lane Pederson from the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
Per the Hurricanes, they will retain 18 percent of the remaining salary cap hit on Bear's contract. He is signed through this season at a cap hit of $2.2 million.
Bear, 25, has yet to appear in a game this season for Carolina.
He totaled 47 points (13 goals, 34 assists) in 190 career games with the Oilers and Hurricanes since being selected by Edmonton in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft.
Pederson, 25, has yet to record a point in four games this season with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. He had two assists in 29 games last season with the San Jose Sharks.
--Field Level Media
