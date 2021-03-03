Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter was fined $5,000 by the NHL for his hit on Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros, the league announced Wednesday.
The fine is the maximum amount allowed under the collective bargaining agreement.
Niederreiter hit Saros up high in a collision behind the net early in the first period of the Hurricanes' 4-2 road win over the Predators on Tuesday. Niederreiter was given a two-minute minor penalty for roughing.
Saros yielded two goals after the collision before being replaced by Pekka Rinne to start the second period.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.