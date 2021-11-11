Nick Suzuki scored a go-ahead goal with 7:52 remaining in the third period to fuel the host Montreal Canadiens to a 4-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday.
Montreal's Brendan Gallagher joined Suzuki with a goal and an assist, and Jake Evans and defenseman Ben Chiarot also tallied. Mike Hoffman and Tyler Toffoli each notched a pair of assists, and Jake Allen finished with 24 saves for the Canadiens, who snapped a three-game losing skid to conclude their five-game homestand.
Andrew Mangiapane scored his team-leading ninth goal and Mikael Backlund also tallied for the Flames, who have lost two in a row in regulation on the heels of a 10-game point streak (7-0-3).
Calgary dropped the opener of a season-high seven-game road trip to fall to 7-1-0 against Eastern Conference foes this season.
Montreal took advantage of Mangiapane serving an interference penalty to record a 3-2 lead following its second power-play goal of the evening. Suzuki shrewdly banked a sharp-angle shot from behind the goal line off Jacob Markstrom (24 saves) and into the net for his team-high-tying fourth goal of the season.
Evans sealed the win by scoring into the empty net with six seconds to play.
In the first period, Mangiapane deftly settled a cross-ice pass from Sean Monahan by kicking the puck from his skate to his blade before backhanding a shot from his knees past Allen. Mangiapane's goal, which was his second in as many games and eighth on the road, gave Calgary a 2-1 lead with 3:38 remaining in the first period.
Gallagher cleaned up a loose puck in the crease before being leveled by defenseman Erik Gudbranson to forge a 2-2 tie with 8:36 remaining in the second period. The goal was Gallagher's third of the season.
Defenseman Trevor Lewis wired a shot from the point that Backlund deflected past Allen to open the scoring just 2:02 into the game. Backlund's goal was his third of the season.
Chiarot answered by alertly tapping home a loose puck in the crease to even the contest at 9:26 of the first period. His goal was his second in as many games and fourth of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.