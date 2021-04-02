The Montreal Canadiens signed defenseman Corey Schueneman to a one-year, two-way contract for 2021-22.

The deal, announced Friday, will pay the 25-year-old Michigan native $750,000 at the NHL level and $175,000 in the AHL.

Schueneman has seven points (three goals, four assists) with the AHL's Laval Rocket this season.

He has 29 points (seven goals, 22 assists) in 71 career AHL games with Laval and the Stockton Heat.

Schueneman played collegiately at Western Michigan from 2015-19.

--Field Level Media

