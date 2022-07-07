The Montreal Canadiens selected Slovakian forward Juraj Slafkovsky of TPS Turku with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft on Thursday night in Montreal.
The crowd at the Bell Centre appeared to have mixed feelings about the decision after Slafkovsky's name was called by Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes. Shane Wright of the Ontario Hockey League's Kingston Frontenacs was the consensus No. 1 selection for years leading up to this draft. Instead, Wright fell to the Seattle Kraken at No. 4 overall.
The Canadiens, who finished the 2021-22 season with a league-low 55 points (22-49-11), held the top overall pick of the draft for the sixth time in franchise history -- and first since taking Doug Wickenheiser in 1980.
Slafkovsky, 18, was named Most Valuable Player at the 2022 Beijing Olympics after scoring a tournament-high seven goals in seven games while representing Slovakia. The 6-foot-4, 218-pounder collected just 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 31 games with TPS Turku in SM Liiga, Finland's top professional men's league.
"It's unbelievable," Slafkovsky said. "I still cannot believe that this actually happened. ... It's just a special moment in my life."
Slafkovsky became the highest-born Slovak player selected in an NHL draft. Marian Gaborik held that honor after he was chosen by the Minnesota Wild with the third overall pick in 2000.
"We went through a heck of an exhaustive preparation and review of the players, and listen, there were a lot of good hockey players," Hughes told ESPN. "We felt he was the best player for us what we are trying to accomplish."
With the second overall pick, the forward-rich New Jersey Devils also bypassed Wright and chose another Slovak in defenseman Simon Nemec of HK Nitra of the Slovak Extraliga.
The selections of Slafkovsky and Nemec marked the second time in NHL Draft history that the top two picks were born outside of North America and hailed from the same country. Russian stars Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals) and Evgeni Malkin (Pittsburgh Penguins) went first and second overall in the 2004 NHL Draft.
Nemec, 18, recorded 26 points (one goal, 25 assists) in 39 games last season. The 6-foot, 190-pounder also had a team-leading 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 19 playoff games.
The Arizona Coyotes chose forward Logan Cooley of the United States National Team Development Program with the third overall pick.
Cooley, 18, recorded 75 points (27 goals, 48 assists) in 51 games. The 5-foot-10, 174-pounder committed to the University of Minnesota next season.
The Kraken selected Wright, who erupted for 94 points (32 goals, 62 assists) in 63 games this past season with Kingston. The 6-foot, 191-pound Wright added 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 11 playoff games.
The Philadelphia Flyers tabbed forward Cutter Gauthier of the U.S. National Team Development Program with the fifth overall pick. Gauthier, who collected 34 goals and 31 assists, is committed to play with Boston College.
The Columbus Blue Jackets elevated to the sixth overall pick as part of the Seth Jones trade with the Chicago Blackhawks in July 2021.
Columbus selected defenseman David Jiricek of the Plzen of the Czech Extraliga ahead of the Blackhawks, who moved into the seventh spot as part of an earlier Thursday trade that saw the club send forward Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators. Chicago also received Ottawa's second-round pick of the 2022 NHL Draft and a third-round selection in the 2024 draft.
With that No. 7 pick, the Blackhawks chose defenseman Kevin Korchinski from the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League.
The Detroit Red Wings selected center Marco Kasper of Rogle of the Swedish Hockey League with the eighth overall pick. The Buffalo Sabres (forward Matthew Savoie, Winnipeg, WHL) and the Anaheim Ducks (defenseman Pavel Mintyukov, Saginaw, OHL) wrapped up the top 10.
