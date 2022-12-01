The Montreal Canadiens placed forward Mike Hoffman on injured reserve Thursday with a lower-body injury.
In a corresponding move, the Habs recalled forward Rem Pitlick from AHL affiliate Laval. Pitlick will join the team for Thursday night's game against Calgary.
The Habs also announced that forward Brendan Gallagher will miss the Flames game with a lower-body injury.
Hoffman will have to miss at least seven days. He has eight points (five goals, three assists) in 16 games this season. He's in his second season in Montreal.
He has 438 points (209 goals, 229 assists) in 628 career games with Ottawa, Florida, St. Louis and the Habs.
--Field Level Media
