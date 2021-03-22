Monday night's game between the Edmonton Oilers and host Montreal Canadiens has been postponed due to COVID-19, according to the NHL.
The announcement was made shortly before faceoff after two Canadiens players entered COVID-19 protocols earlier Monday. Edmonton is scheduled to play at Montreal three times this week, including Wednesday and Friday.
The NHL will provide an update on the situation Tuesday.
--Field Level Media
